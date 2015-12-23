Raul hints at future Madrid role

Real Madrid legend Raul has not ruled out returning to Santiago Bernabeu as head coach in the future, once he has completed his coaching badges.

The 38-year-old retired from football after helping New York Cosmos to the North American Soccer League title in November.

It brought to end a career that saw the former Spain international score 323 goals and win 16 titles with Madrid, before playing in Germany and Qatar.

Now retired, Raul has hinted he would consider a return to the Spanish capital in the future to take the reins of the club he represented with such distinction.

"Will I coach Real Madrid? That's the main question I get asked these days," he is quoted as saying by AS. "But I feel that it's not the right time at present.

"I've yet to secure my coaching badges and I feel there is plenty of time ahead.

"Real Madrid is my home; the club gave me everything as a player.

"I'm well-known as a Madrid player but my experiences at Schalke, Qatar and with the Cosmos have also been rewarding.

"However, Real Madrid is my passion and I am sure at some point in the future I'll end up back there."