Rayo Vallecano 3 Espanyol 0: Guerra brace helps end poor run

Rayo Vallecano ended their three-game losing sequence in style with a comfortable 3-0 home success over Espanyol in La Liga on Friday.

After Roberto Trashorras' first-half penalty had put Rayo ahead, Victor Sanchez saw red for the visitors midway through the second half and Javi Guerra added a quickfire double.

And Espanyol's miserable night was made worse in the final minute of stoppage time, as on-loan Real Madrid man Burgui saw a penalty saved by Tono after Tito had seen red for handling in the area.

In the first half, Guerra was fouled by Enzo Roco inside the box which allowed Trashorras to dispatch his spot-kick into the bottom-left corner in the 36th minute.

And after Sanchez picked up a second yellow card for a cynical foul, Guerra tapped in Bebe's low cross at the far post in the 76th minutes and claimed another soon afterwards with a stunning effort from 20 yards into the top-right corner.

Espanol could not even manage a consolation, as Burgui's weak effort from the spot was kept out by Tono with the last touch of the game.