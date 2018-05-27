Rayo Vallecano win promotion to La Liga
Two years after dropping out of Spain's top flight, Rayo Vallecano have secured promotion with one match of La Liga 123 left to play.
Rayo Vallecano have been promoted to La Liga following a 1-0 win at home to Lugo on Sunday.
Alex Moreno's strike five minutes before half-time was enough to seal all three points for Rayo and a return to Spain's top flight, two years on from their relegation.
Third-place Sporting Gijon were 2-1 winners over Granada but now cannot catch the top two of Rayo and Huesca with just one round of matches left to play.
A pitch invasion greeted the final whistle at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, as Michel's side celebrated promotion just a year on from a 12th-place finish in a difficult first season back in the second tier.
Rayo could yet win the La Liga 123 title, having moved a point clear of Huesca, who were beaten 1-0 at home by Gimnastic de Tarragona just six days after winning promotion with their own defeat of Lugo.
Qué bote esa afición de Primera!!! May 27, 2018
