How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Live streams, TV details for La Liga clash

Watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca as the Spanish giants host the Balearic islanders on Saturday night, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca key information • Date: Saturday, 30 August, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:30pm BST / 3:30pm ET • Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid • TV & Streaming: Premier Sports/LaLigaTV (UK), ESPN+ (US), beIN SPORTS (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Real Madrid have won both their opening games in the 2025/2026 La Liga season and will be expected to maintain their perfect start against a side who finished mid-table last time out.

Mallorca have had a rough start to this season, playing Barcelona on the opening day (losing 3-0) and now having to travel to the Bernabeu. Last week, though, they managed a point against Celta Vigo.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca on Disney+.

Watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca in the US

In the USA, ESPN holds the right to broadcast La Liga, which includes Real Madrid vs Mallorca tonight.

The game will be shown on the ESPN+ streaming platform. Both English and Spanish commentary options are available on ESPN+.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca for free?

You can watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca for free in Azerbaijan, where Idman TV has the rights to the game, streaming live on its website. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Real Madrid 3-0 Mallorca

Doubts surround Madrid's star attacker Vinicius Jr but Kylian Mbappé has started the season in fine form and should help himself to more goals tonight.