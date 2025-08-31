How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Live streams, TV channels

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona as the La Liga champions and leaders look to maintain their perfect start to the season today, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona key information • Date: Sunday, 31 August, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:30pm BST / 3:30pm ET • Venue: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid • TV & Streaming: Disney+ (UK), ESPN+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Barcelona are not quite top of La Liga, with Villareal edging it on goal difference, but they have nevertheless won both their opening two games and will visit the outskirts of Madrid expecting to make it three.

Rayo, though, have come a long way in recent years, and they're now playing European football after winning their Conference League play-off in midweek to back up their 8th place finish in La Liga last term.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live streams, so you can catch the game online, on TV, and from anywhere on Sunday.

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona on Premier Sports 1.

Watch La Liga on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £16.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app, or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £120-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £11.99 (which can't be broken midseason). Alternately, you can add Premier Sports to your Amazon Prime account for £15.99 a month.

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona in the US

In the USA, ESPN holds the right to broadcast La Liga, which includes Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona on Sunday.

The game will be shown on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN+ streaming platform.

Watch every La Liga game on ESPN+ In the USA, ESPN+ has live streams for every single La Liga fixture in the 2025/2026 season. Plans start from $11.99 per month.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona in Australia

Fans down under can watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona in La Liga through beIN SPORTS.

Can I watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona for free?

You can watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona for free in Azerbaijan, where Idman TV has the rights to the game, streaming live on its website. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

FourFourTwo's prediction

Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Barcelona

Rayo are in Europe after a great 2024/2025 season – confidence is high and we can see them getting on the scoresheet but Barcelona overpowering them in the end, perhaps very close to the end once again.