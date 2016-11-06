RB Leipzig move joint-top of Bundesliga after latest win
RB Leipzig joined Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table after beating Mainz 3-1 at home on Sunday.
Timo Werner hit a brace and Emil Forsberg was also on target for the unbeaten promoted side as they joined Bayern on 24 points after 10 games.
Werner had endured a five-match dry spell in the league but scored from close-range after three minutes to put RB Leipzig in front.
The 20-year-old then set up Forsberg for his fourth goal of the season and the pair linked up again for Werner's second goal of the game shortly before half-time.
Stefan Bell grabbed one back for Mainz with 16 minutes to go but Ralph Hasenhuttl's side closed the match out for their fifth straight Bundesliga victory.
Bayern's 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday opened the door for RB Leipzig to go level with the champions, who are now ahead only on goal difference atop the league table.
