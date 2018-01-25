RB Leipzig sign Danish 16-year-old Bidstrup

RB Leipzig are keeping an eye on the future with the signing of 16-year-old midfielder Mads Bidstrup from Copenhagen.

The Denmark Under-17 international is yet to make a senior appearance for Copenhagen but has moved for a fee reported to be in the region of €2.5million.

"There is great interest of players from our strong talent department, and in this case we have been offered an extraordinary amount for Mads Bidstrup," said Stale Solbakken, coach of the Danish side.

"We know that Mads and his family have considered thoroughly if they wanted to take this step, and now we cry with one eye and smile with the other.

"We are happy on Mads' behalf, and we wish him all the best in the future."