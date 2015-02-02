Reading agree deal with free agent Yakubu

Evergreen striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has returned to England by signing a deal with Championship side Reading until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old former Nigeria international was a free agent after a short spell with Qatar side Al Rayyan came to an end and he has opted to continue his career at Reading.

Yakubu has vast experience of playing in England, having turned out for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers.

Reading boss Steve Clarke believes his new transfer deadline day acquisition can play a big role for the Berkshire outfit, who have been resurgent since the Scot replaced Nigel Adkins at the helm in December.

He said: "An experienced goalscorer, Yakubu brings a fantastic scoring record to this club and his addition will complement the strikers we've already got at Reading and help us to improve as a team in latter stages of the season.

"I know all about him as a player and I have heard very good reports about him as a personality in the dressing room.

"He is a no-risk signing for us and I look forward to him scoring a few goals for Reading Football Club."

Yakubu could make his debut in Saturday's clash at Wolves, subject to international clearance.



