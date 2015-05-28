Real deny Pogba bid

Real Madrid have denied making contact with Serie A champions Juventus with a view to signing Paul Pogba.

France international Pogba is thought to be attracting interest from several European teams, with the likes of Barcelona and his former club Manchester United said to be pondering a bid.

Italian newspaper La Stampa claimed that Real had put an offer together to bring the midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu from Juve, who knocked Real out of the UEFA Champions League in the semi-finals.

However, the Liga giants have denied making an approach.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Following the reports published in the Italian newspaper La Stampa concerning an alleged offer from Real Madrid for the player Paul Pogba, the club wishes to state the following.

"Real Madrid have had no contact either with Juventus or the player's agent and, as a consequence, the reports published in this newspaper are completely false."

Real failed in their quest to be crowned Spanish champions, or win the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League titles this season, leading to the dismissal of coach Carlo Ancelotti.