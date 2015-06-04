Real deny reports of Verratti deal

Real Madrid have described suggestions that they have agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti as "completely untrue" and insist no contact has been made with the Ligue 1 club or the player's agent.

Reports on Thursday suggested Real had reached an agreement with the Italy international, ahead of an approach to PSG regarding his transfer.

However, a statement on the official website of Real - who appointed Rafael Benitez as their new coach this week - rubbished the speculation.

It read: "In light of the rumours spread by various media outlets concerning an alleged offer on the part of Real Madrid for the player Marco Verratti, the club states: That Real Madrid have not made any contact with PSG or the player's agent, and therefore these rumours are completely untrue."

Verratti, 22, impressed in the UEFA Champions League for PSG this season and helped the club to a domestic treble.