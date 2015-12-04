Real Madrid to appeal Copa del Rey elimination, confident of success

Real Madrid have confirmed they will appeal their disqualification from the Copa del Rey and have expressed their confidence of achieving a successful resolution.

Rafael Benitez's men were eliminated from the competition after fielding the suspended Denis Cheryshev in the first leg of their round-of-32 tie against Cadiz on Wednesday.

The Russia midfielder started and scored in the 3-1 victory - before being farcically brought off in the first minute of the second half - despite being yet to serve a ban for receiving three yellow cards in last season's competition when on loan at Villarreal.

Cadiz submitted an official complaint to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after the match, but Madrid insisted they had not been notified that the player was ineligible and were therefore not to blame.

However, the RFEF announced on Friday that they have been expelled from the competition with immediate effect.

Madrid released a statement in response, saying: "Real Madrid have received the decision of the competition committee chief at 18:17 and the club has come to the conclusion that it is acknowledged the RFEF has not personally notified the player Cheryshev, which is the only way for a sanction to take effect, as per article 41.2 of the disciplinary code.

"Real Madrid confirm it will take the necessary steps and is confident the final verdict will be favourable to the club."

The RFEF's statement announcing the ban read: "Real Madrid have been found guilty of fielding an ineligible player, Denis Cheryshev, in the home match against Cadiz on December 2.

"The outcome of the Copa del Rey [tie] has consequently been decided in favour of Cadiz, with an additional fine of €6,001 for Madrid as per article 76 of the disciplinary code of the RFEF.

"Cheryshev's one-match suspension has been served in the game in question. This decision can be appealed with the Appeals Committee within 10 days of the notification of the verdict."