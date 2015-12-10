Real Madrid appeal over Copa dey Rey expulsion rejected

The Appeal Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has rejected Real Madrid's appeal over their disqualification from the Copa del Rey for fielding the ineligible Denis Cheryshev.

The Russia international started and scored in a 3-1 victory over Cadiz in the first leg of Madrid's round-of-32 tie earlier this month.

However, Cheryshev was withdrawn in the first minute of the second half after it emerged he had yet to serve a one-match ban for accumulating three yellow cards in last season's competition while on loan at Villarreal.

The RFEF subsequently expelled Real from the tournament after an official complaint was submitted by Cadiz.

Madrid appealed that decision stating that they had not been notified of Cheryshev's suspension and were therefore not to blame for the error.

However, the Appeal Committee upheld the original ruling and confirmed the news via a statement on the RFEF's official website on Thursday.

There is still a chance that Rafael Benitez's side can continue in the Copa, though, as they can take their challenge to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.