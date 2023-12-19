Real Madrid-bound Endrick gets limited-edition gift following incredible 2023 as he signs bumper deal designed to keep him 'balanced'

Real Madrid-bound Endrick has become the latest in a long line of Brazil stars to receive their own custom football boots, which celebrate a new deal and a stellar 2023.

In July 2024, Endrick will move from Palmeiras to Real Madrid in a deal worth £62m. Still only 17, the Brazilian is only allowed to complete the transfer once he turns 18.

Since breaking into the Palmeiras first team as a 16-year-old, Endrick has lifted the Brazilian Serie A on two occasions. His performances in the 2023 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 31 appearances, were so impressive that Brazil national team caretaker manager Fernando Diniz even handed him his senior debut, against Colombia.

Endrick made his Brazil debut in November (Image credit: Getty Images)

In doing so, Endrick became the fourth-youngest Brazil player ever, and the youngest in 57 years.

To celebrate Endrick incredible 2023, New Balance announced that the teenage sensation has signed with the brand, giving him a limited-edition gold version of their Tekela V4+ Low to formalise the partnership.

With Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Sadio Mane, Timothy Weah and Harvey Elliott already signed to New Balance, Endrick becomes the latest talent to wear football boots manufactured by the American brand.

Get a pair of V4 Tekelas like Endricks with 50% off!

New Balance Tekela V4 Pro FG Was £195 Now £95

An extremely lightweight boot contributing to the overall minimalist feel. They are also much lighter than the New Balance V3 and improve on these in almost every category. These usually retail for £40 less than the laceless adidas Predator boot, so this deal makes them an even more attractive option.

Endrick said: “It is a great honour to join the New Balance family and partner with a brand that is aligned with the same core values that I embody both on and off the pitch. As I continue to strive for excellence in my professional career, I know that New Balance will support my journey every step of the way.”

The gold New Balance Tekela V4+ Low Endrick has received (Image credit: Getty Images)

New Balance are clearly excited to get Endrick signed up, too.

Andrew McGarty, Global Director of Sports Marketing at the brand said: “It’s incredibly rare to witness a player so infectiously exciting and determined to carve his own path at such a young age as Endrick, and we’re honoured to become a part of what we believe will be a historic journey together.

"Endrick epitomises our fearlessly independent spirit and everything we champion as a brand. Together with Endrick and his family, we look forward to giving back to the community in Brazil, reflecting his values and ours as a brand. He has the world at his feet and we’re enthusiastically proud to welcome him to the New Balance family."

More Real Madrid and Endrick stories

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick admits it’s ‘really cool’ to see Gary Lineker tweeting about him, even if he only knows the former England striker from playing FIFA.

Endrick reveals he is influenced by Cristiano Ronaldo because of the person that he is.

While Endrick will be on his way to Real Madrid in the summer, Los Blancos still have their eyes set on Kylian Mbappe. However, a deadline has been set for a move to be finalised, otherwise any potential deal is over.