Real Madrid confirm Achilles problem for Navas

Costa Rica's Copa America Centenario plans have been dealt a blow following the news that Keylor Navas has sustained an Achilles injury.

Real Madrid announced on Monday that the goalkeeper is suffering from tendinopathy in his left foot - a recurrence of the problem that saw him miss the penultimate Liga game of the season against Valencia.

A Madrid statement read: "Following medical tests carried out this afternoon on Keylor Navas at the University Hospital of Sanitas La Moraleja, he has been diagnosed with tendinopathy of the Achilles in his left foot.

"His condition will be monitored."

The news will come as a concern for Costa Rica, who begin their Copa America campaign against Paraguay in Orlando on Saturday.

Navas sat out last year's Gold Cup with a similar problem.