Real Madrid could complete Hazard deal 'in the coming days'

The Belgian and two clubs are closer than ever to agreeing a deal, according to Marca.

Zinedine Zidane’s re-appointment as Los Blancos boss has sped up the process, as last week he reportedly ratified a list of transfer targets.

Zidane has aways been keen on Hazard’s trickery, pace and eye for goal, all wants the Blues talisman to spearhead his Real Madrid regeneration.

Last summer, Madrid were put off by Chelsea’s £200m valuation, but they will feel confident knowing that Chelsea’s future in the Champions League is not guaranteed once again.

The move would see Hazard stay at Real Madrid for the next six years.

