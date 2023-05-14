Real Madrid expect Eduardo Camavinga to be fit for Man City clash after injury scare

Real Madrid expect midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to be fully fit for Wednesday night's Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City despite an injury scare in Saturday's LaLiga win over Getafe.

Camavinga went down with a knee problem late in Los Blancos' 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu and looked in some pain before he was replaced by Alvaro Odriozola.

Ancelotti allayed fears after the game that the midfielder could be sidelined for Wednesday night's huge game against City at the Etihad.

"He has twisted his knee a little, but he's stable," the Italian said. "It's bothering him a bit, but the most important thing is the stability and he has that 100%. The internal part of his knee is bothering him, but it's nothing."

With LaLiga all but over for Madrid as Barcelona close in on the title, which they could win on Sunday at Espanyol, Camavinga's injury sparked an angry reaction among fans online.

Ancelotti was asked if he was 'playing with fire' by including the French midfielder, but said he was obliged to field a competitive line-up against relegation-threatened Getafe.

"You're always playing with fire in this job," he said. "What can I do? I sent out a competitive team because someone complained that we help other teams to not be relegated.

"I think we will arrive at the semi-final on Wednesday with a [full] squad available and that's good."

Camavinga was given the day off on Sunday and is expected to train normally with the squad on Monday, with reports in Spain claiming the midfielder only suffered a knock.