Real Madrid get Cultural in Copa del Rey draw

Real Madrid will face Cultural Leonesa and Barcelona will take on Hercules in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey.

The European champions, who were ejected from last season's competition after fielding the ineligible Denis Cheryshev, will take on the Segunda B side who became a viral sensation in 2014 when they wore a kit designed to appear like a tuxedo in a pre-season charity match.

Holders Barcelona will take on Hercules, who overcame Cornella this week, while Atletico Madrid will meet Guijuelo and last season's beaten finalists Sevilla have been drawn against fourth-tier Formentera.

The first legs will be played on November 30, with the return matches scheduled for December 21.

Copa del Rey draw in full:

Toledo v Villarreal

Formentera v Sevilla

Cultural Leonesa v Real Madrid

Hercules v Barcelona

Guijuelo v Atletico de Madrid

Racing de Santander v Athletic Bilbao

UCAM Murcia v Celta Vigo

Cordoba v Malaga

Valladolid v Real Sociedad

Huesca v Las Palmas

Nastic v Alaves

Alcorcon v Espanyol

Sporting Gijon v Eibar

Granada v Osasuna

Leganes v Valencia

Betis v Deportivo La Coruna