Real Madrid get Cultural in Copa del Rey draw
Real Madrid will meet Cultural Leonesa - a team who once wore a famous tuxedo-themed kit - in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey this season.
Real Madrid will face Cultural Leonesa and Barcelona will take on Hercules in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey.
The European champions, who were ejected from last season's competition after fielding the ineligible Denis Cheryshev, will take on the Segunda B side who became a viral sensation in 2014 when they wore a kit designed to appear like a tuxedo in a pre-season charity match.
Holders Barcelona will take on Hercules, who overcame Cornella this week, while Atletico Madrid will meet Guijuelo and last season's beaten finalists Sevilla have been drawn against fourth-tier Formentera.
The first legs will be played on November 30, with the return matches scheduled for December 21.
Copa del Rey draw in full:
Toledo v Villarreal
Formentera v Sevilla
Cultural Leonesa v Real Madrid
Hercules v Barcelona
Guijuelo v Atletico de Madrid
Racing de Santander v Athletic Bilbao
UCAM Murcia v Celta Vigo
Cordoba v Malaga
Valladolid v Real Sociedad
Huesca v Las Palmas
Nastic v Alaves
Alcorcon v Espanyol
Sporting Gijon v Eibar
Granada v Osasuna
Leganes v Valencia
Betis v Deportivo La Coruna
