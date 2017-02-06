Real Madrid hit back at mayor of Vigo

Real Madrid have hit back at the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, following the latter's claims the LaLiga leaders disregarded security measures.

Sunday's encounter between Celta Vigo and Madrid at Balaidos was called off as a result of the severe weather that hit the region over the weekend, with high winds in Galicia badly damaging the roof of Celta's stadium.

Madrid were keen for the game to take place as planned, though, and proposed a number of alternatives in order to find a solution, much to the dismay of Caballero.

Nevertheless, the capital club are adamant they did not do anything wrong and have stressed Caballero's accusations were inaccurate.

"Real Madrid regret the unfortunate statements made by the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, in which he states that this club disregarded the security measures required for the Celta Vigo v Real Madrid fixture to go ahead," a statement on the club's official website read.

"Not only are the mayor's comments inappropriate, they are also totally inaccurate, because at no point in time did Real Madrid question the security measures in place at Balaidos.

"Real Madrid wishes to make it very clear that having learned of the possibility of the game being postponed more than 30 hours ahead of kick-off, the club proposed three alternatives to the Professional Football League: firstly, for consideration to be given to the possibility of repairing the damaged stadium roof; secondly, the possibility of the affected stand being closed; and thirdly, if the two aforementioned options were not possible, to look into staging the fixture at another nearby stadium.

"These proposals were made with a view to avoiding the postponement of the fixture from negatively impacting upon the four competitions, given the knock-on effect it would cause between them, as well as the massive financial losses suffered by television channels from around the world, which will have an impact on future tenders for the sale of broadcasting rights."