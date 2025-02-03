Real Madrid launching mega-move for Leicester City star: report

Real Madrid’s transfer policy of moving to sign the planet’s most promising young players, rather than shelling out huge sums on ready-made stars has paid dividends in recent years.

Last season saw the club win a record 15th European Cup, with Vinicius Junior, who was signed at the age of 18 before he broke into the Flamengo team, being named the player of the tournament.

Another young Brazilian star in Endrick joined up with the squad this season, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side sit at the top of the La Liga table, while the club continue to be linked with some of the world’s best prospective talents.

Real Madrid 'join race' for Leicester City starlet

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Madrid’s next trick, they are reportedly looking at Premier League Leicester City to try and land a teenage talent who has already altered the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Foxes find themselves in a Premier League relegation scrap, and while manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took charge at the end of November, will be prioritising staying up, he will not want to lose one of the club’s most promising young attackers.

Young Real Madrid attacker Endrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

While 15-year-old Jeremy Monga has not yet tasted first-team football, his performances for Leicester City’s under-18s and under-21s sides have seen several major clubs mark him down as one of the most exciting wingers of his generation.

Somewhat inevitably, Leicester are now set to face a battle to hang on to their homegrown star, with Real Madrid the latest big-name side to place him on their radar.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Spanish giants are stepping up their efforts to land the teenager, who they say is one of the most in-demand young players across all of Europe and could become a “key player” at the Bernabeu.

The report adds that “negotiations will not be easy”, with the Foxes prepared to dig their heels in as they look to fend off Ancelotti’s side. Manchester City and Chelsea are namechecked as potential rivals for his signature.

Real Madrid celebrating yet another trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monga, who does not turn 16 until July, is capped at England under-15 and under-16 level and has made six appearances for Leicester’s under-21s side in the Premier League 2 this season, scoring a goal and providing an assist on his first start of the campaign back in November, against Aston Villa.

Noted for his speed, dribbling ability and eye for goal, Monga is yet to feature for the Leicester first-team, but in FourFourTwo's view, he has a manager in Van Nistelrooy who has a track record of placing his faith in young players. Monga’s age and the fact that Leicester are embroiled in a Premier League relegation scrap mean that a first-team promotion is unlikely this season.