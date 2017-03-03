Real Madrid lose Bale to two-match ban

Gareth Bale has been handed a two-match suspension following his red card in Real Madrid's 3-3 draw with Las Palmas on Wednesday.

The Wales international received a straight red after pushing Jonathan Viera to the ground, having only initially received a booking for a reckless foul on the Las Palmas man.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has now made a decision on the matter and banned Bale for Madrid's next two games.

He will consequently miss Saturday's trip to Eibar and the home game against Betis on March 12.

: "I want to apologise to the team and the fans for the sending-off."READ: March 2, 2017

Bale, 27, only made his comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury in a 2-0 victory over Espanyol on February 18.

The former Tottenham star has netted nine goals in 20 appearances in all competitions this season.