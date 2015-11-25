Real Madrid relaxed too much, admits Carvajal

Dani Carvajal admits Real Madrid were almost punished for relaxing in the second half of their thrilling 4-3 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and set up Luka Modric and Carvajal for emphatic finishes to put Rafael Benitez's side in cruise control in Lviv, but the hosts almost produced a stunning comeback thanks to three goals in 11 minutes from Alex Teixeira and Dentinho.

Carvajal says Shakhtar's response caught his side cold but was happy with the overall display which saw them clinch top spot in Group A with one match left to play.

"We maybe thought that all was said and done and we relaxed towards the end," he said afterwards.

"They took us by surprise at the end but we have picked up another victory and we're top of the group.

"The important thing was to be a team, for everyone to attack and defender together, and we did that apart, apart from in the last half-hour."

Madrid's win was a positive response to their Clasico thrashing by Barcelona but Carvajal insists it is too early to write off his side's title challenge.

"Of course the Clasico bothered us. It wasn't about attitude, we went out there to win," he added. "It's November and there's plenty of La Liga left."