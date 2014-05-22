Real Madrid: Route to Champions League final

Real have made it to the final of Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 2002 and are aiming to end a long wait for La Decima - a 10th European crown.

Here is a game-by-game guide of how Carlo Ancelotti's men reached Saturday's showdown in Lisbon.

Galatasaray 1-6 Real Madrid - September 17, 2013

In their opening Group B encounter, Madrid laid down a marker of their intent with a thumping win at the home of the Turkish champions. Cristiano Ronaldo netted a second-half treble, with Karim Benzema claiming a brace and Isco also on target in Real's most emphatic Champions League away win.

Real Madrid 4-0 Copenhagen - October 2, 2013

Madrid's blistering goalscoring form continued in their next match. Ronaldo grabbed another two goals, while there was also a double for Angel di Maria in a comfortable victory.

Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus - October 23, 2013

That man Ronaldo was the star again, scoring yet another brace - either side of Fernando Llorente's equaliser - to take his tally to seven in three matches and Real to a maximum return of nine points.

Juventus 2-2 Real Madrid - November 5, 2013

Once more the Italian champions proved a stern test, going in front through Arturo Vidal's penalty, before Ronaldo's obligatory strike and Gareth Bale's first Champions League goal for Real. Llorente then found an equaliser as Ancelotti's men were made to wait to confirm their place in the last 16.

Real Madrid 4-1 Galatasaray - November 27, 2013

Qualification was confirmed on matchday five with another devastating attacking performance. Ronaldo was missing due to a thigh injury but it mattered little as goals from Bale, Alvaro Arbeloa, Di Maria and Isco ensured Real made light of Sergio Ramos' early red card.

Copenhagen 0-2 Real Madrid - December 10, 2013

Ronaldo, recovered from injury, returned to score his ninth goal of the group stage and set a new competition record. His strike came after Luka Modric's opener, and Ronaldo even missed the chance to take his tally to 10 when he saw a chipped penalty saved by Johan Wiland.

Schalke 1-6 Real Madrid - February 26, 2014

Ancelotti's men delivered another devastating performance in the first leg of their last-16 tie. Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo all scored twice to make the return meeting a formality.

Real Madrid 3-1 Schalke (9-2 agg)

Two more goals for Ronaldo took him to 13 in the competition, with Alvaro Morata adding a third in a low-key affair as Real reached the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid 3 Borussia Dortmund 0

Real took on Jurgen Klopp's charges in the last eight, and set about avenging their defeat at the semi-final stage in 2013. Bale and Isco put them two up at the break, before Ronaldo made it three in the second period to equal the record of 14 goals in a single Champions League campaign.

Borussia Dortmund 2 Real Madrid 0 (2-3 agg)

Real's first defeat of the tournament did not prevent them from progressing to the next stage. Individual mistakes led to two first-half goals for Marco Reus and, with an injured Ronaldo sitting out, Ancelotti's men survived a real scare with Henrikh Mkhitaryan twice missing golden chances to bring the tie level as Real squeezed through.

Real Madrid 1 Bayern Munich 0

The Spanish giants were once again presented with German opposition in the semi-finals and earned a slender lead ahead of the second leg thanks to Benzema's 19th-minute tap-in. Bayern enjoyed large spells of possession, but were unable to penetrate a solid defence marshalled by Pepe and Ramos.

Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 4 (0-5 agg)

Arguably Real's finest performance of the tournament was saved for the biggest occasion to date. Two Ramos headers inside the opening 20 minutes put the tie beyond Bayern and, although Xabi Alonso ruled himself out of the final with a needless booking, Ronaldo then took centre stage. The Portuguese finished off a stunning counter attack before the interval to move to 15 goals and enhanced his record-breaking tally with a low free-kick in the final minute.