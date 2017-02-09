Real Madrid say 'someone is messing around' with Man United star De Gea

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed that "someone is messing around" with David de Gea following speculation that he could join the club before next season.

The Spain international has been heavily linked with Madrid in the past and came close to joining at the end of the transfer window in August 2015 as part of an exchange deal involving Keylor Navas.

De Gea, who signed a new five-year contract with United soon after that transfer failed to materialise, sparked further rumours over his future beyond this season after refusing to rule out a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Further reports in Spain have also suggested that Navas's future is highly uncertain, with Madrid also linked with Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris.

Although Perez would not deny the speculation entirely, he stressed complete confidence in Navas and insisted that transfers will not be discussed until the end of the season.

"Someone is messing around there with De Gea," he told media representatives. "We're not going to deny everything that comes out about transfers.

"We won't work on any signing until the end of the season. Everyone is really happy with Keylor Navas."

De Gea, speaking to AS, had said he is happy with life at Old Trafford but could not offer any guarantees on his future.

"The future nobody knows," he said. "The future is the future. I'm very happy here, it's a great club. In England, football is enjoyed a lot."

Asked about possible Madrid offers at the end of the season, he said: "I'm not going to talk about that. I'm not going to talk about that subject now. I just have to keep focused on my club."