Real Madrid set new record scoring streak

Real Madrid have set a new Spanish record by scoring in a 45th consecutive match across all competitions.

Isco slotted home from Mateo Kovacic's throughball to give Madrid an eighth-minute lead against Las Palmas in LaLiga on Wednesday – surpassing a mark established by fierce rivals Barcelona in 1944.

Zinedine Zidane's were pegged back by Tana two minutes later as they chased a win to regain top spot from Barca.

Madrid had equalled the record in last Sunday's thrilling 3-2 victory at Villarreal.

Manchester City were the last team to prevent Madrid from scoring in April last year, as Cristiano Ronaldo pulled out injured before kick-off and the Premier League side held out for a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of a Champions League semi-final.

However, Zidane's men won the return 1-0 and went on to lift the trophy.