Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior breaks down in press conference over racism fears

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr breaks down in tears after discussing the racist abuse he has received in Spain.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has faced continuous problems with racism ever since his move to La Liga back in 2018.



Whilst the ignorance of the Spanish football governing bodies time and time again turn a blind eye to the ongoing abuse, the 23-year-old has admitted he is struggling to cope with the ongoing hatred.



Already a two-time La Liga champion, Vinicius couldn't contain his emotion when recently posed about how he deals with the remarks thrown his way, all whilst trying to enjoy the beautiful game.

“I will stay because that way the racists can continue to see my face more and more," began the Brazilian forward.



"I’m a bold player, I play for Real Madrid and we win a lot of titles and that doesn’t sit well with a lot of people.”



Brazil are set to take on Spain in a friendly at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu this week, as part of an anti-racism campaign under the slogan “One Skin”.



“I’ll stay here, playing for the best club in the world and scoring goals and winning titles. And people will have to keep seeing my face for a long time," he added.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior in action. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly a continuing problem in Spain, Vini Jr has been subject to 10 different individual racist abuse claims, with the problem again veering its ugly head over the past 12 months.



Dani Carvajal, Vinicius’s Real Madrid team-mate addressed the ongoing problem in his home country, shutting down thoughts the problem is a nationwide issue.



“I don’t think Spain is a racist country,” said the Spain full-back. “We have a very high level of integration, I come from a humble neighbourhood, Leganes, and grew up with boys of all types of nationalities. I have a lot of friends with different colour skin.

“Sadly there are people who go to football it seems to let loose all their rage, their anger. When it seems that it hurts someone, they do it more and it’s a pity.

"Those type of people should not be allowed into stadiums because it’s the ugliest thing that exists in sport.”

