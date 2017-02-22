Video: Derby striker Darren Bent misses complete sitter

After netting a calamitous own goal in Derby Country's FA Cup clash with Leicester last month, you would think the only way was up for Darren Bent.

But now the former Tottenham, Sunderland and Aston Villa striker has found himself involved in another embarrassing moment, with the former England international missing an absolute sitter against Burton.

With the score at 0-0, Bent had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock, yet the 33-year-old somehow he managed to lift the ball over the bar from just a couple of yards out.

My my my Darren Bent. Sandra Redknapp would've buried that. pic.twitter.com/DCzA6EQuyq

The game finished goalless, which represented a missed opportunity for the 11th-placed Rams, who could have climbed as high as eighth with victory.

Here's that own goal against Leicester in case you missed it/loved it so much you need to see it again.

