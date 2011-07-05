Real Madrid in talks to capture Coentrao

Portuguese newspapers on Monday reported that Coentrao had not travelled to Benfica's pre-season training camp in Switzerland and instead flew to Madrid to discuss a move that he has spoken about regularly in the last few weeks.

Benfica confirmed the talks in a statement.

Coentrao, 23, has a contract with Benfica until 2016 and is regarded as one of the most promising left backs in Europe.

He impressed at the World Cup last year and has been one of Benfica's best performers since returning to the club in 2009 after three loan spells.