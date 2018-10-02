Real Madrid on worst scoring run for 11 years

Real Madrid are on the club's worst scoring run for over 11 years after a Champions League loss to CSKA Moscow left Julen Lopetegui's side without a goal in three games.

Madrid battered Roma 3-0 at home in the first game of their latest Champions League defence last month, but the Spanish giants have only found the net once since that win.

A scrappy 1-0 win over Espanyol was followed by a shock 3-0 away defeat at the hands of Sevilla, Lopetegui then seeing his side held to a goalless draw at home by Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

And after Nikola Vlasic scored after 65 seconds to earn CSKA a memorable Group G win at the Luzhniki Stadium on Tuesday, Lopetegui is left to ponder his team's problems in front of goal.

3 - Real Madrid have failed to score in three consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since January 2007 under Fabio Capello. Drought. October 2, 2018

Madrid, who only signed Mariano Diaz to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, had 26 shots against CSKA, the most they have hit without scoring in a Champions League game since Opta began recording such data in 2003-04.

Casemiro, Karim Benzema and Mariano were all denied by the woodwork but goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, who was sent off in added time, had little to do with Madrid only getting four of their efforts on target.