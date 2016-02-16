Real Madrid would never get away with Messi trick penalty, says Roberto Carlos

Real Madrid would have been heavily criticised for attempting Lionel Messi's trick penalty, according to Roberto Carlos.

The Argentina star's decision to roll his spot-kick sideways to allow Luis Suarez to complete his hat-trick in the 6-1 rout of Celta Vigo has triggered significant debate in recent days.

Both Celta boss Eduardo Berizzo and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique have defended Messi from accusations of disrespect for his opponents, though a handful of players from across Europe have criticised the incident.

And former Madrid full-back Carlos has little doubt that such a penalty at the Santiago Bernabeu would have received widespread condemnation.

"If we did that Messi penalty at the Bernabeu, it's a lack of respect," he told Cadena SER's El Larguero.

Carlos also took a swipe at Barca by suggesting that they, unlike Madrid, rely far too heavily on their attacking trident of Messi, Suarez and Neymar.

"They only talk about three players at Barca. In Madrid they talk about a collective of players," he said.

Neymar has been linked with a shock move to Madrid in recent weeks as his protracted contract talks with Barca continue, yet Carlos has claimed Zinedine Zidane's side do not need to try to sign him.

"We can be calm about Neymar, he is happy where he is and we have very good players," said the Delhi Dynamos boss.

The Copa del Rey final venue has again caused controversy in Spain of late, with Madrid apparently reluctant to allow Barca the chance to defend their trophy against Sevilla at the Bernabeu, while a Bruce Springsteen performance at the stadium has been scheduled for May 21 - the proposed date of the match.

Carlos insists that Madrid should not feel obligated to give up the ground for their rivals, claiming Barca refused them the same courtesy during his own playing days in Spain.

"The Copa final won't be at the Bernabeu. There are plenty of stadia in Spain to play the Copa, why the Bernabeu?" he added.

"In 2004 Barcelona wouldn't give up Camp Nou so we could play the final against [Real] Zaragoza."