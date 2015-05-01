Real Sociedad 3 Levante 0: Moyes' men claim first win in six

Real Sociedad responded to coach David Moyes distancing himself from rumours of a switch to West Ham United by beating Levante 3-0 to halt a six-game winless run.

Former Manchester United manager Moyes dismissed speculation that he was interested in taking over from Sam Allardyce at the end of the season and the Scot's declaration of commitment was followed by a comprehensive victory on Friday.

It took the hosts just 13 minutes to break the deadlock at Anoeta, as Alfred Finnbogason tapped in only his second Liga goal of the season after his €8million switch from Heerenveen.

Levante rarely threatened Jeronimo Rulli in the home goal and La Real eventually doubled their tally just after the break, Markel Bergara heading in Ruben Pardo's corner.

And Carlos Vela elegantly curled in a 20-yard free-kick for his first league goal since January following an injury-ravaged start to 2015 to seal all three points for Moyes.

Victory for Sociedad moves them on to 43 points and officially secures their La Liga status for another season, while Levante remain six points above the drop zone with three games to go.