Real unaware of Portugal interest

"I have just spoken to the sports management team and they know nothing, so there is little to say," Real director Emilio Butragueno told reporters on Thursday.

"It's something novel, there are no precedents and that's that. If it becomes something official we'll see what the club decides."

Portuguese sports daily Record reported earlier that the country's football federation (FPF) wanted Mourinho to take charge of the national side for two Euro 2012 qualifiers in October.

They said FPF President Gilberto Madail had travelled to Spain to meet Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes to try to persuade Real to release their Portuguese coach for the qualifiers at home against Denmark on Oct. 8 and away to Iceland four days later.

Portugal sacked Carlos Queiroz earlier this month in the wake of his six-month suspension for insulting anti-doping agents before the World Cup and have yet to name a replacement.

Portugal's Euro 2012 qualifying campaign has got off to a dismal start with a 4-4 home draw with Cyprus followed by a 1-0 defeat in Norway.

