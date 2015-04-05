Record-breaker 'Kazu' scores in Japan aged 48
Veteran striker Kazuyoshi Miura extended his remarkable record as the oldest scorer in the Japanese league when he nodded home for Yokohama at the age of 48.
The former Japan international was on target after 14 minutes of his side's 3-2 defeat to Jubilo Iwata in the second tier J2 League clash, one month and 10 days after his 48th birthday.
The forward - known as 'Kazu' - already held the record, having last scored in November 2013.
"I managed to get a good jump on the ball," he told the Kyodo News agency.
