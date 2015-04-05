Record-breaker 'Kazu' scores in Japan aged 48

The former Japan international was on target after 14 minutes of his side's 3-2 defeat to Jubilo Iwata in the second tier J2 League clash, one month and 10 days after his 48th birthday.

The forward - known as 'Kazu' - already held the record, having last scored in November 2013.

"I managed to get a good jump on the ball," he told the Kyodo News agency.