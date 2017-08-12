Record-breaking Rooney on target in Everton return
The former England skipper made it a second coming to remember with Everton's opening goal against Stoke.
Wayne Rooney celebrated his first Premier League appearance for Everton since 2004 by producing a classy record-breaking first-half opener against Stoke City.
The homegrown hero drifted unmarked into the area and rose high to guide Dominic Calvert-Lewin's delivery back across goal for a 1-0 lead.
Rooney's header lifted his top-flight haul to 199 and set a new Premier League record for the length of time between two goals for the same team at a whopping 4,869 days.
The 31-year-old ranks second to only Alan Shearer on the competition's list of all-time leading goalscorers.
| He's back - and he means business!A perfect cross from and a header to match from !August 12, 2017
