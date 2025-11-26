'Benjamin Sesko isn't as good as Manchester United's other forwards' – Gordon Strachan wants to see more from Slovenian Red Devils attacker

Despite some major business in the summer transfer window, Manchester United have had a sluggish start to the Premier League campaign.

While some signings, such as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbuemo have shown moments of class, the jury is still out on young striker Benjamin Sesko, signed from RB Leipzig in August.

Gordon Strachan has urged patience with Manchester United’s new No.9, but admits he remains unconvinced by the young striker’s early performances.

'The other attacking signings, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, have looked much better' - Strachan has enjoyed watching the other two forwards signed over the summer

Bryan Mbuemo (l) and Cunha (r) also arrived at Man United over the summer (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

“Benjamin Sesko has looked tentative, to say the very least,” Strachan tells FourFourTwo on behalf of Esports News. “He’s still a young player, but I’m not sure about him at the moment. You have to give young players more time, but I haven’t seen anything from him so far since he joined that has shown much promise.”

In contrast, Strachan has been far more impressed by United’s other attacking additions. Mbeumo, signed from Brentford, and Cunha, who arrived from Wolves, have both hit the ground running, with the former Scotland manager singling Mbeumo out as the standout of the trio.

“The other attacking signings, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, have looked much better - Mbeumo in particular,” he says. “He’s made the difference on a few occasions for United already and he has an honesty about his game that I really like. He has really stepped up in the last few games against Liverpool, Brighton and Spurs. He could be very important for United this season.”

With Mbeumo regularly among the goals and Cunha offering energy and invention, Strachan believes Sesko must now rise to the level set by his teammates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Sesko, on the other hand, needs to show more glimpses and moments like Cunha and Mbeumo have done,” Strachan continues. “It’s still early days, but he needs to be having more of an effect on games.”