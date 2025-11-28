Hannah Hampton breaks silence on Mary Earps criticism following big individual honour

Hannah Hampton replaced Mary Earps as England number one in the summer

Hannah Hampton has responded to the furore that kicked off last month around Mary Earps' explanation for why she dropped out of the England setup.

In her autobiography, Earps explained that she felt Hampton of behaving in a disruptive manner during England's Euro 2022 triumph and said that Sarina Wiegman's decision to go with Hampton as her number one for Euro 2025 'felt like bad behaviour was being rewarded'.

That contributed to Earps' decision to retire from international football - though she said last month that her comments about Hampton had been taken out of context.

Hannah Hampton claims she won't ‘knock’ Mary Earps for her opinion

Hannah Hampton in action for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hampton went on to play a key role in England retaining their Euro 2025 crown, with a string of assured performances - including in penalty shootouts - vital to Sarina Wiegman's side.

The Chelsea goalkeeper's efforts have seen her voted as BBC Women's Footballer of the Year - but Hampton declined to hit back at Earps when asked about the controversy after receiving the award.

Mary Earps believed Sarina Wiegman was 'rewarding bad behaviour' by recalling Hannah Hampton to the England squad (Image credit: Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Hampton is keeping her own counsel about her thoughts on Earps' comments, telling the BBC: "I guess it’s the life of being a footballer, your life is in the spotlight. People are entitled to their opinions.

"People can say whatever they want to say - it's down to [me] whether I want to let that affect me. I definitely know it's not going to.

"I'm not going to sit here and knock people for what they have to say, that's their life, that's their judgement. I'm just going to focus on myself, that's all I can do.

"I want to achieve a lot more in the game and I can't dwell on people's thoughts. That's going to hinder me, not help me.

"It still doesn’t quite sink in that people call you England no.1.

Hannah Hampton was a key player in England's Euro 2025 triumph (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s a lonely position, but it’s also very rewarding. You could be the hero at moments and you could also be the villain at moments.

"The keepers before me - Carly [Telford], Karen [Bardsley], Mary [Earps], even before that - they’ve changed the perception of women’s goalkeeping.

"I’m just another body in that that’s obviously helped change the way along with Khiara [Keating] and Anna [Moorhouse] at the moment. Women’s goalkeeping has definitely taken off, we’re trying to change perceptions slowly but surely."