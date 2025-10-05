‘Reminded me a bit of Stoke City with Delap’ Erling Haaland credits his son and a Brentford player for decisive goal in old school clash

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has revealed his delight in scoring a “proper goal” after a physical battle against Brentford in the Premier League.

Under new boss Keith Andrews, the club’s former set-piece coach, the Bees have built a reputation for being tough to beat, with big, physical defenders, who become an attacking threat when full-back Michael Kayode utilises his rangey throwing powers.

Adding those elements together sparked a Barclaysman throwback in the mind of Haaland.

Erling Haaland credits marker Sepp van den Berg for goal

Haaland muscled off Sepp van den Berg before finding an angle to net the game's decisive goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Tough game,” Haaland told Sky Sports at the side of the Gtech Community Stadium pitch after the final whistle. “Reminded me a bit of Stoke City with Delap 15 years ago.

“They are huge and they do throw-ins from the middle, so of course it's not easy.”

Former Stoke City man Rory Delap became best known for the incredible distance he could put on a throw-in, reminiscent of Brentford's current favourite tactic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the Norwegian credits one of those big men, Sepp van den Berg, for his goal. The two battled to reach Josko Gvardiol’s long ball in the ninth minute, and given it provided the game’s only goal, you can guess who came out on top.

“First five minutes, he just kept on pushing me, so I was thinking, ‘All right, let's have it’,” Haaland revealed to the Sky panel. “So, then I started pushing him back, and for me, this is a proper goal.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I was a bit tired before the game. Going into the game, I was thinking, ‘It's going to be a tough game’.

“But then after 10 seconds, he starts pushing me, and he starts motivating me, so all praise to him, honestly, he made me want to do that.”

Haaland was straight over to his adoring fans after his 'proper goal', that landed his side all three points in the end (Image credit: Getty Images)

Haaland now has 12 goals in just nine outings across the Premier League and Champions League this season – alongside hitting five goals and two assists in one game against Moldova for Norway, just for a laugh – but when asked how he was managing to stay so consistent, praise again went elsewhere.

“I think with a kid, it makes me even better because I actually disconnect more than ever,” he said, referring to his son, who was born towards the end of last year.

“I don't think of football at all, which sometimes, when you're a bit younger, you think of this and that, and maybe worry a little bit about things. But when I go home, I relax even more.

“So, I think I need to give a shout-out to my son.”

Haaland is valued at €180m, according to Transfermarkt. City next face Everton, when Premier League action returns after the international break.