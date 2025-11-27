Is Florian Wirtz injured this weekend? Early Premier League injury news

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has today provided a fitness update regarding midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The Germany international sustained an injury whilst on duty with Julian Nagelsmann's side earlier this month and has since failed to feature in recent games against Nottingham Forest and PSV.

It's been a tough start in England for the 22-year-old, who is yet to find the net for his new club, but has registered three assists, with two of those coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Is Florian Wirtz fit to face West Ham this weekend?

Having operated in both an attacking midfield role and on the left, Wirtz is still clearly getting accustomed to the high-paced demands that Premier League football brings.

Many in the past have cited how quickly the game passes you by in England, with the former Bayer Leverkusen man still adapting to his new surroundings and team-mates, on Merseyside this season.

Florian Wirtz has missed the last two Liverpool games through injury (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with West Ham, Liverpool boss Slot gave an update on the fitness of Wirtz, among others.

“Alisson trained with the team, we hope and expect him to be fit," he began.

“Florian [Wirtz] will have final rehab day tomorrow, so could train on Saturday if all goes well. Hugo [Ekitike], today was [in] recovery but they don’t expect it to be a big issue. Let’s see, games come fast, but it shouldn’t be an issue.”

Wirtz sustained a muscle injury, which has kept him out of both of Liverpool's most recent outings, a 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest and Wednesday's 4-1 loss at home to PSV in Europe.

Asked about the pressure on his job at present, Slot gave a fighting response, with some reports suggesting he now has just two games to save his position on Merseyside.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is feeling the heat at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

"[It is] a lot of pressure if you work at a top club, even more so if you losing more than this club is used." began the Dutchman.

"There is always pressure, last year it was to win the league but now it is a different pressure. Maybe my job is easier because I don't have to play.

"It's hard for every player, when we go down after 5 minutes and play well first half and then we concede second half, so we get knock after knock after knock. So we keep fighting. It is what we did so well last year and it is the minimum we expect over 90 minutes."

Is Arne Slot under pressure? Or will Liverpool stick by him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below...