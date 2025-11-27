Is Viktor Gyokeres injured this weekend? Early Premier League injury news

Arsenal are still sweating over the fitness of Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the weekend.

The 27-year-old has been out of action since before the November international break, last featuring in the 2-0 win over Burnley back on November 1.

Gyokeres is facing a race against time to be fit for the visit to Chelsea on Sunday, with the Premier League's top two set to go head-to-head.

Is Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres fit to face Chelsea this weekend?

Mikel Merino has been asked to lead the line in Gyokeres' recent absence, with the Spaniard performing well in recent wins over Tottenham and Bayern Munich over the last seven days.

But with Enzo Maresca's Chelsea to come next, most feel the Gunners will best benefit from having the Sweden international back to feature, and Arteta has provided a coy update in the last few days.

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by the Spaniard before Bayern's visit, Gyokeres and fellow forward Kai Havertz are set to be watched carefully over the next 48-72 hours.

"Really good, both of them," he began. "In the next few days, they're going to have a repeat scan to see how everything is and where we can push them for the weekend."

"Well, we have to look at the individuals and make sure that they are ready, if it's to start a game like this, and the second one, for how long they can play.

“We need to be very mindful as well of how many of those players we put on the pitch because most of them are not going to be able to finish 90 minutes. So we need to be conscious about the subs that we need to use, how we're going to use them, and the windows that we have.

“In order to be very efficient with our decision-making throughout the game and we'll plan in regard to that.”

Mikel Arteta's demands are being met by his players so far this season (Image credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal are also waiting on Gabriel Jesus' long-awaited return, too, with the Brazil international edging ever closer after suffering an ACL tear last season.

It is thought the Gunners are set to play Manchester United in an Under-21s behind-closed-doors friendly next week, with the Red Devils also keen to get Lisandro Martinez some vital minutes in the tank.

Could this be the season finally for Arsenal? Or will one of Chelsea, Manchester City or even Liverpool mount a decent title charge?