Is Antoine Semenyo injured this weekend? Early Premier League injury news

Antoine Semenyo was unavailable for Bournemouth’s Premier League fixture against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Cherries came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 in the absence of Semenyo after the Ghana forward headed back to Bournemouth early during the November international break.

Semenyo suffered a sprain to his left ankle ligaments while he was on duty with Ghana, an injury understood to have been known before he joined the camp and exacerbated when he played in the Black Stars’ friendly against Japan.

Will Antoine Semenyo play against Sunderland?

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bournemouth’s next Premier League fixture takes them to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

Semenyo, who is ranked at no. 10 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best wingers in the world right now, remains an injury doubt for the Cherries.

A post shared by 𝗚𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗔 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗦 (@blackstarsofghana_)

Semenyo’s specific injury is a sprain to the anterior talo-fibula ligament in his left ankle and it places his participation in doubt as Bournemouth look to get back to winning ways on Wearside this weekend.

The 25-year-old is not expected to be out of action for long with what’s considered a minor issue but his involvement in Saturday’s fixture is currently uncertain.

Bournemouth also lost Ben Gannon-Doak of Scotland and Dutch international Justin Kluivert to injury during the international break. Kluivert could return as soon as this weekend but Gannon-Doak is now a long-term absentee.

The always impressive Semenyo was effectively ever-present for Bournemouth in the Premier League prior to the West Ham game, starting all 11 fixtures this term, in addition to doing so 36 times in the league last season.

He has scored six times in 2025/26, helping the Cherries to continue their hell-for-leather rise under head coach Andoni Iraola. They haven’t won in three and sit in eighth place in the Premier League table.

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iraola opted for David Brooks, Marcus Tavernier and teenager Eli Junior Kroupi behind striker Evanilson as Bournemouth battled back for a point against the Hammers at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Tavernier and Enes Unal scored the goals they needed to cancel out a double from former Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and deny Nuno Espirito Santo a third consecutive West Ham win.

Bournemouth take on Sunderland when Premier League action returns on Saturday. The teams are locked together on 19 points after 12 games.

Sunderland are also winless in three after their excellent start to life back in the Premier League, drawing with Everton and Arsenal before Saturday’s away defeat against Fulham.