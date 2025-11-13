What Newcastle United transfer target James Garner has said on potential move and Everton future

James Garner has been one of Everton’s standouts this season leading to calls from his manager, David Moyes, for an England call-up.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who signed for the Toffees from Manchester United in 2022, has been an ever-present in the Premier League this season, playing both in the middle of the park and at right-back when required.

He spoke to FourFourTwo recently about his future as well as aspirations for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad.

James Garner has an uncertain Everton future

'Garner you require...a new contract' (Image credit: Tony McArdle/Everton FC)

Reports in recent days have linked Garner with a move to Newcastle United, although a return to his boyhood club, where he made seven first-team appearances, can’t be ruled out either.

Ruben Amorim is likely to need two midfield signings ahead of next season and Garner's quality, versatility and homegrown status would make him a player in high demand should he leave Merseyside.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Garner gave little away when asked about his contract situation but nodded at the mention of Everton sorting out deals for both James Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford.

“All I know at the moment [is] nothing's going [on]. There's been no talks. I know, obviously, my contract’s up in the summer but from my side, I've heard nothing.”

While it seems an odd situation given his form, Garner was quick to acknowledge his current contentment. “I'm enjoying my football, of course. It's been a great start to the season for the club, and I've started quite well myself. I just need to keep on improving, keep on winning games and add a little bit more.”

As for England, Garner is aware of the competition in midfield with Elliot Anderson the latest to excel for the Three Lions and knows he needs to add consistency and goal contributions to his game if he is to catch the eye of Tuchel and force his way into the squad.

“I feel I've got the quality to play in the team. I just need to show it on a more regular basis. Today's game, unfortunately, is all about statistics. I need to go out there and get some stats to myself, goals, assists. That's only going to help me.” He added.

James Garner won the U-21s EUROs with England in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garner, who was in the UEFA Team of the Tournament when England won the Under-21s in 2023, has the full backing of Moyes, “He’s been fantastic since I came in,” said the Everton boss. “I didn’t realise probably how good he was. He’s been so good.”

“He’s played great in midfield and he’s played full-back for me as well. I’ve said a couple of times recently he’s probably getting closer to getting talked about for England because of his performances.” added Moyes.

Garner and Everton are next in action on Monday, 24 November when they visit Old Trafford to face the midfielder’s former club in what is a perfect fixture to show far he’s come as a player and what the future could still have in store.