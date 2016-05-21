Red Bulls in seventh heaven after embarrassing New York rivals

New York Red Bulls ran rampant in Saturday's MLS derby, recording a remarkable 7-0 demolition of high-flying New York City.

Experiencing the 'Hudson River Derby' for the first time, New York City coach Patrick Vieira was handed a rude awakening as Red Bulls painted the city red away from home at Yankees Stadium.

New York City's David Villa, Andrea Pirlo and the returning Frank Lampard were all seeking a sixth consecutive game without defeat to return to the Eastern Conference summit, but Bradley Wright-Phillips and Dax McCarty spoiled the party.

McCarty set the tone with his third-minute opener and Wright-Phillips got in on the action with a brace on the stroke of half-time.

New York City were left shell-shocked as Red Bulls added a fourth through McCarty six minutes into the second half and substitute Alex Muyl pilled on further misery five minutes later courtesy of his first professional goal.

Red Bulls were not done there, Gonzalo Veron and Gideon Baah capitalising on some embarrassing defending inside the remaining seven minutes to give the visitors a fourth consecutive win over their rivals.