Redan to snub Manchester United and sign Ajax deal
While confirming interest from Manchester United, Daishawn Redan has announced he will soon sign a new contract with Ajax.
Daishawn Redan has confirmed that he will sign a new contract at Ajax, despite interest from Manchester United.
Having starred at youth level for the Netherlands, Redan had been linked with a move to United - amid reports he held talks in Manchester - and he has now validated rumours of the Premier League club's intent.
However, the 16-year-old insists his aim is to become a first team regular at Ajax, where he will soon pen a new deal.
"My parents take care of my business," he told Goal. "The trust I have in them is the highest, so I don't have an agent, but I let them take care of it.
"[Ajax] know what I want and that is to get in the first team. I want to be the first-choice striker of Ajax. There is a contract coming my way here and I will definitely sign it.
"If you know a club like Man United is interested, that only gives you confidence and you will do everything you can to get better. I know when I heard about the interest, I was sick that week and was in my bed.
"Then I saw a lot of rumours on Instagram and other media."
Redan has yet to feature for Ajax's first team.
