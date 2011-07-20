Redknapp admits interest in Adebayor

Adebayor, 27, spent the second half of last season on loan to Real Madrid - where he netted twice against Spurs in the Champions League quarter-finals - having become surplus to requirements at Eastlands following the arrivals of fellow strikers Mario Balotelli and Edin Dzeko.

The former Arsenal star has since returned to Manchester, only to be left out of Roberto Mancini's squad for City's pre-season tour of the USA, with the Italian admitting he wouldn't stand in the player's way should a suitable offer be made for the Togolese striker.

This admission was reported to have alerted Spurs, who were also said to be interested in signing the forward in January, prior to his move to the Bernabeu.

And Redknapp confirmed his club still hold an interest.

"The chairman, Daniel Levy, has been speaking about it, I am not sure if it will happen," Redknapp said following Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates on Tuesday evening. "He is a name that has certainly been mentioned, certainly.

"I spoke to the chairman about loaning the player and if we could work out a deal for him, I would like to bring him to the club."

Adebayor has scored 19 goals in 43 matches for City since arriving from Arsenal in the summer of 2009.