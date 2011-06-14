Redknapp: Assou-Ekotto 'one of the best'

Redknapp has been delighted with the progress the 27-year-old has made over the past 12 months and ranks Assou-Ekotto as one of the world’s best left-backs.

"He's one of the best left-backs around,” the Spurs manager said on the club's official website.

"He's quick, strong, aggressive and has amazing ability. His body strength is unbelievable. You watch when he goes for a 50-50, players bounce off him.

"There aren't many better than him, for sure and you certainly wouldn't want to play against him."

Assou-Ekotto believes first team action has been pivotal to his impressive form which saw the French-born Cameroonian international pick up the ‘Spur of the Year’ award as voted by supporters' club members.

"I played a lot of games and I think I played well,” the full-back said.

"When you play one game and do well, it gives you confidence for the next game.

"After 10 you have even more confidence and that's good for the whole season.

"It was a great experience, especially the Champions League when we finished in the last eight.

"For the first time in the competition, that was great."

Assou-Ekotto made a total of 45 appearances for Spurs last season but saw his season come to a premature end after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

By Ben McAleer