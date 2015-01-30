Redknapp brands Fer rumours 'rubbish'

The Netherlands international, who joined QPR from Norwich City during the close-season, has reportedly caught the eye of Serie A outfit Napoli.

However, when quizzed on speculation Fer would be available at the right price, Redknapp said: "Absolute rubbish, absolute nonsense."

Junior Hoilett and Matt Phillips have also been linked with a departure, but Redknapp insists there are currently no plans for either to leave the club.

"I think there was a German club interested in Junior, but that's the only interest we've had in anybody," he continued.

"We've still got a lot of faith in Matty Phillips.

"We're not overloaded with players, so I can't be letting them two go without getting replacements in. We're looking to strengthen rather than weaken."

QPR have lost all 10 of their away fixtures in the Premier League this term and Redknapp, who also revealed he had received no offers for Adel Taarabt or Shaun Wright-Phillips, is keen to reverse that dismal run at Stoke City on Saturday.

"We go away from home, we know what to expect," he added. "They're very passionate fans there [at Stoke] and it's a difficult place to go, but we've got to go away from home and pick up some points.

"We've got to start sooner or later."