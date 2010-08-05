Redknapp dismisses Djalo reports

Reports had linked the 24-year-old with a move to Spurs last week after the player's agent Lionel da Silva claimed that White Hart Lane was his most likely destination.

Djalo turned in an impressive performance against Spurs when the two teams clashed in a 2-2 pre-season friendly in the United States last month and the Guinea-born Portuguese forward has been touted as a £4 million target ever since.

However, after admitting that Djalo is a decent player, Redknapp insists he had no plans to bring the striker over to England ahead of Spurs' first season in the Champions League.

"It's not true," Redknapp confirmed following Tuesday night's 1-0 pre-season win over Benfica.

"I believe he's a good player, but he is not, and never has been, in our plans."

A key reason behind Tottenham showing no interest in the player could be that the former Portuguese under-21 striker is already cup-tied for this season's European competitions having recently turned out for Sporting in their Europa League qualifying campaign.

Spurs are running out of time to add to their squad before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month with young Brazilian starlet Sandro their only signing to date.

With Redknapp facing competition from Mark Hughes' Fulham for their number one summer target Craig Bellamy, and having failed to tempt either AC Milan's Klass-Jan Huntelaar or Brazilian striker Luis Fabiano to White Hart Lane, the Spurs boss looks increasingly likely to turn to the loan market.

"I can see loans happening. I've got three players in mind that would not cost a lot of money," Redknapp said in the Daily Mirror.

"If we can pull off the deals you are talking about £8 million or £9 million for three players. Loans would certainly be a real possibility.

"People are going to loan players from all over the world, there will be loads because clubs are struggling to pay the wages. There will be high earners they have to loan out."

By James Martini

