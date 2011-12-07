Redknapp full of praise for resurgent Bale

The PFA Player of the Year made a relatively slow start to the current campaign, but looks to be getting back to the form that won him the plaudits from fellow professionals.

Spurs’ recent unbeaten run has coincided with Bale’s return to stardom that currently sees the North London outfit occupy third place in the Premier League.

He scored and set up Jermain Defoe’s strike in the 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers last weekend, and Redknapp believes fans are seeing the best of the Welshman once more.

"Gareth's got everything. He's got pace, he's 6ft 2in, an athlete, he can do the lot," Redknapp told the club's official website.

"He's learning the game all the time and how to hurt defences with his movement.

"He's difficult to mark, comes in off the line and gets into little pockets. He doesn't just stand on the line and get marked out of the game; he looks to mix his game up.

"He's a top-class player, a complete footballer."

ByBen McAleer