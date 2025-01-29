Players who scored 100 goals for Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his second goal for Real Madrid against RB Salzburg in the Champions League in January 2025.

Real Madrid dominated the European Cup in its early years and Los Blancos have added a string of Champions League crowns over the past decade.

From the legendary teams of the 1950s and 1960s to the successful sides of more recent times, Madrid have had some some special players.

In total, 23 players have scored 100 times for the Spanish side in all competitions. Here, a look at the footballers who reached three figures for Los Blancos...

Fernando Morientes

Fernando Morientes in action for Real Madrid against Numancia in August 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Morientes joined Real Madrid from Zaragoza in 1997 and was a popular player at the Santiago Bernabéu, contributing to three Champions League wins and scoring in the final as Los Blancos beat Valencia 3-0 in the 2000 final.

Morientes was often on the bench after Real Madrid signed Ronaldo in 2002 and left to join Monaco on loan in the 2003/04 season, scoring in both legs as the French club knocked out Los Blancos in the Champions League quarter-finals. The former Spain striker returned to Madrid the following season and scored three more goals, taking his tally to 100 in 272 appearances before moving to Liverpool in January 2005.

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey in January 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Ramos scored some huge goals for Real Madrid in his 16 seasons at the Santiago Bernabéu, including the leveller deep in added time as Los Blancos beat Atlético Madrid to win the Champions League final in 2014.

A right-back who moved inside to become one of the world's best central defenders, Ramos was a constant threat from set pieces and also became a penalty specialist in his later years. Ramos won four Champions Leagues and five La Liga titles as a Madrid player before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. He scored 101 goals in 671 games at Real Madrid.

Iván Zamorano

Ivan Zamorano in action for Real Madrid against Ajax in 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After two years at Sevilla, Iván Zamorano spent four seasons at Real Madrid between 1992 and 1996.

The former Chile striker scored 101 goals in 174 appearances, winning one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and a Supercopa during his time at the Santiago Bernabéu. He left to sign for Inter in the summer of 1996.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad in December 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo signed for Real Madrid from Inter in 2002 after starring for Brazil in their World Cup win that summer.

The Brazilian forward reached 30 goals in each of his first two seasons at the Santiago Bernabéu and netted 104 in 177 games overall. After injuries, problems with his weight and a fall-out with coach Fabio Capello he moved to AC Milan in January 2007.

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring a goal for Real Madrid against Espanyol in February 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in a world record deal in the summer of 2013.

The Welsh winger went on to spend eight seasons at the Santiago Bernabéu, with one spent back on loan at Spurs, between 2013 and 2022. A scorer of big goals, Bale netted 106 times in 258 games overall and left Madrid as a five-time Champions League winner.

Luis Molowny

Luis Molowny training the Real Madrid team in 1973. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Tenerife, Luis Molowny joined Real Madrid after winning the Canarian regional championships with Marino FC in 1946.

The midfielder scored 104 goals in 198 games in over a decade with Los Blancos, helping the club win two La Liga titles and a European Cup. Later, he had several spells as a coach at Madrid, leading Real to three La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey and two UEFA Cups in the 1970s and 1980s.

Juanito

A Real Madrid fan holds a banner with an image and famous quote from club legend Juanito in Los Blancos' Champions League semi-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund in 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A passionate and fiery forward who spent a decade at Real Madrid between 1977 and 1987, Juanito was a fan favourite at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The midfielder scored 121 goals in 401 appearances for Madrid, winning five La Liga titles and two UEFA Cups. He tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of just 37 in 1992 and his name is still sung by Madrid fans in the seventh minute of every home match.

Gonzalo Higuaín

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Mallorca in January 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gonzalo Higuaín spent six-and-a-half seasons at Real Madrid and the former Argentina striker helped Los Blancos win three La Liga titles in that time.

Higuaín joined Madrid from River Plate in January 2007 and scored 121 goals in 264 games for the club before leaving for Napoli in 2013.

Pahiño

Real Madrid players line up before a match in 1954. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pahiño was a prolific striker who joined Real Madrid from Celta Vigo in 1948 and scored 125 goals in 143 games in his five seasons at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Unable to reach an agreement to renew his contract, Pahiño returned to Galicia with Deportivo La Coruña in 1953, missing a glorious era in the club's history as he was replaced in attack by the great Alfredo Di Stéfano. Later, Di Stéfano praised Pahiño and admitted he would have liked to have played with the former Spanish international.

Fernando Hierro

Fernando Hierro celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Barcelona in January 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A top-class central defender who could also play in midfield, Fernando Hierro spent 14 seasons at Real Madrid between 1989 and 2003.

Playing in midfield, Hierro scored 26 goals in the 1991/92 season alone and also converted regularly from set pieces. A centre-back for most of his career, he netted an impressive 127 goals in 601 games for Los Blancos before a spell in Qatar and a season at Bolton Wanderers in 2003/04.

Míchel

Michel in action for Real Madrid. (Image credit: Alamy)

One of Real Madrid's greatest-ever wingers, Míchel came through the youth system at the Spanish side and was a fixture on the right flank for over a decade.

Míchel made 559 appearances for Madrid between 1984 and 1996, scoring 130 goals, helping Los Blancos to six La Liga titles and two UEFA Cups before finishing his career with a season at Mexican club Celaya.

Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius Júnior celebrates after scoring his second goal for Real Madrid against RB Salzburg in the Champions League in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Initially mocked by fans for his wayward shooting in the early days at Real Madrid, Vinícius Júnior became a fine finisher for Real Madrid and a scorer of important goals.

The Brazilian forward netted the winner against Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final and reached 100 strikes for Los Blancos with his first goal against RB Salzburg in the continental competition in January 2025. It was his 291st game for Madrid.

Amancio Amaro

Amancio Amaro scores for Real Madrid against Partizan in the 1996 European Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An outside right who joined Real Madrid from Deportivo La Coruña in 1962, Amancio Amaro went on to become a legend with Los Blancos.

Nicknamed El Brujo (The Wizard), Amancio was known for his trickery and also chipped in with his fair share of goals, scoring 155 in 471 games overall – including one in the 1966 European Cup final win over Partizan.

Emilio Butragueño

Emilio Butragueño in action for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The leader of a talented crop of youth players to emerge at Real Madrid in the early 1980s, Emilio Butragueño helped Los Blancos to four straight La Liga titles between 1986 and 1990.

Also a two-time UEFA Cup winner with Madrid, Butragueño scored 170 goals in 460 games for the club before losing his place to Raúl in the mid-1990s and finishing his career in Mexico with Celaya.

Pirri

Pirri training with Real Madrid in 1964. (Image credit: Getty)

A midfielder who could play as a forward and finished his career as a sweeper, Pirri was a versatile and important player for Real Madrid in the 1960s and 1970s.

Pirri helped Madrid to 10 La Liga titles and a European Cup in a long and successful spell at the Santiago Bernabéu between 1964 and 1980. He scored 172 goals in 561 appearances for Los Blancos.

Paco Gento

Paco Gento at Real Madrid. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considered one of the greatest wingers of all time, Paco Gento was the only man to win six European Cups until that feat was matched in 2024 by Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal and Nacho.

Gento joined Real Madrid from Racing Santander in 1953 and also won seven La Liga titles with Los Blancos, scoring 182 goals in 600 competitive games for the club.

Hugo Sánchez

Hugo Sanchez celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Logroñés in 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hugely unpopular with Atlético Madrid fans after leaving the Rojiblancos for fierce rivals Real Madrid in 1985, Hugo Sánchez became a legend with Los Blancos.

The legendary Mexican forward helped Madrid win five straight La Liga titles between 1986 and 1990, finishing as the competition's top scorer five times – once with Atleti and four times with Real. In total, he netted 208 goals for Madrid in just 282 games before a return to his homeland with América in 1992.

Ferenc Puskás

Ferenc Puskas with Real Madrid in December 1959. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most-feared forwards of his era and still Hungary's all-time top scorer, Ferenc Puskas was over 30 years old when he arrived at Real Madrid in 1958, but starred for Los Blancos for eight season.

Puskás twice scored hat-tricks in European Cup finals for Madrid, winning the competition in 1960 as he hit four past Eintracht Frankfurt in Glasgow, while losing out to Benfica in 1962. In total, Puskás scored 242 goals in 262 games for Real.

Santillana

Real Madrid pair Jose Antonio Camacho and Santillana celebrate with the UEFA Cup trophy after victory in the final against FC Köln. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A prolific centre-forward for Real Madrid and Spain in the 1970s and 1980s, Carlos Alonso González was known as Santillana after the town of his birth: Santillana del Mar.

A nine-time La Liga winner with Los Blancos, Santillana also helped Madrid claim two UEFA Cups in the 1980s and scored 290 goals in total across 645 appearances.

Alfredo Di Stéfano

Alfredo Di Stefano on the ball for Real Madrid in a game against Espanyol in 1956. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The signing of Alfredo Di Stéfano from Millonarios in 1953 changed Real Madrid's history.

Before that, Madrid had won just two La Liga titles, but Los Blancos went on to add nine more with the Argentina-born forward and five European Cups in a row between 1956 and 1960. A todocampista who would pop up all over the pitch, Di Stéfano scored an impresssive 308 goals in 396 games for Los Blancos.

Raúl

Raul celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Deportivo Alaves in May 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raúl González broke through at Real Madrid as a talented 17-year-old in 1994 and went on to score 323 goals in 741 appearances in 16 years at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Having joined Real after Atlético Madrid's youth academy was closed, Raúl became a legend on the white site of the derby divide and was Los Blancos' all-time top scorer until he was surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo and later by Karim Benzema as well.

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring a penalty for Real Madrid against Athletic Club in June 2023, his last goal for Los Blancos. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Karim Benzema spent 14 seasons at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2023 and was part of five Champions League-winning campaigns with Los Blancos.

The former France forward played a sacrficial role alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for much of his time at the Santiago Bernabéu, but became a prolific scorer in his own right after the Portuguese left for Juventus in 2018 and is the club's second-highest scorer of all time with 354 goals from 648 appearances in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in April 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo averaged 50 goals per season in his nine years at Real Madrid and left the club with an unbelievable 450 goals in just 438 matches.

Ronaldo is the Spanish side's all-time top goalscorer and helped Los Blancos to a string of major titles during his time at the Santiago Bernabéu, including four Champions League crowns.