Wales star to join exclusive club with Gareth Bale and Jess Fishlock

Hayley Ladd will become the 10th Wales player in history - male or female - to reach her 100th cap for the country if she features against Italy on Friday.

Ladd, who made her debut for Wales in 2011, will join the likes of Gareth Bale (111 caps) and Jess Fishlock (158 caps) in the exclusive list.

The match in which she is likely to reach the milestone is the Nations League opener for the team who will make history later this year at the Euros.

Wales' Hayley Ladd: "It will be a really great honour"

Hayley Ladd recently moved to Everton from Manchester United (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Everton midfielder told BBC Sport Wales: "Winning 100 caps, if it comes, will be a really great honour, a proud moment for me and for my family.

"I remember watching when the likes of Jess Fishlock and Sophie Ingle won their 100th caps and thinking, 'If I can do that, then when I am retired, I can look back at something great'

Hayley Ladd is a WSL legend (Image credit: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"To be on the brink of that, is very special."

Wales will be looking to build on their momentum after securing Euros qualification for the first time in the women's team's history.

Manager Rhian Wilkinson has said the Nations League is the perfect preparation for this summer's tournament.

“We have a perfect run-in to the Euros with top opposition and every team giving us a different challenge,” she said. “We need to make sure that anytime we have the opportunity to play top opposition, like in League A, that we make the most of that experience.

"That we’re brave enough to play, to learn hard lessons, and yet to just make the most of everything we’ve got leading into a history making Euros.”

Wales have been drawn in the group of death for the summer competition, facing France, England and the Netherlands in the group stage. In FourFourTwo's view Wales will exit the tournament before the knockout stage.

The qualification alone though, for Ladd, is a career highlight.

"To finally get there after all that heartbreak, and when I say that - heartbreak - I really mean it, to finally get there was just the best feeling.

"In terms of my career it is the absolute highlight, without a doubt."