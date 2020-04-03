Trending

Southampton News and Features

See more

Latest about Southampton

How stories get made: why press conferences remain vital to football

By Seb Stafford-Bloor

Most of what we think about managers is still influenced by the bits that don't make headlines at the humble old presser

Diego Maradona

10 of football's worst summers EVER: fire sales, sulking Frenchmen and a hero's last act

Posted

Top 10 If you think this summer's a washout, these should cheer you up.

Top 10
Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium

On This Day 2013: Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid for £85.3million

By PA Staff

Football seems ‘totally irrelevant’ right now, says James Ward-Prowse

By PA Staff

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?

Posted

Premier League They've not all been good - but can you name every team to compete in the greatest league on Earth?

Premier League
Alan Shearer

Quiz! Can you name the 58 players to score 30+ Premier League goals during the 1990s?

Posted

Football quiz Stars for Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and – of course – Blackburn Rovers who lit up the Premier League in the 1990s. How many can you recall?

Football quiz
Mourinho Chelsea

Quiz! Can you name the 29 managers who've bossed three or more Premier League clubs?

Posted

Football quiz There's a queue of expectant out-of-work managers itching to get on this list – but who will they be joining on it?

Football quiz

Quiz! Can you name the last player to wear number 1-11 of every Premier League club?

Posted

Football quiz How many of the Premier League's first XI - on paper at least - can you recall?

Football quiz

Quiz! Can you name the Brazilians with 20+ Premier League appearances?

Posted

Football quiz They’ve thrilled us since the ‘90s with their samba razzle dazzle – but can you recall the boys from Brazil who’ve appeared most frequently?

Football quiz

Quiz! Can you name the last 80 players to miss a penalty in the Premier League?

Posted

Football quiz Who's missed spot-kicks in the league, dating way back to 2016?

Football quiz
123...789NextArchives